Recommendations going before City to extend temporary outdoor patios

With indoor dining in the city banned until at least November 7th, questions continue surrounding the idea of winter patios.

This comes after Toronto, along with the province’s three other hotspots, were rolled back to modified Stage 2 restrictions following rising COVID-19 cases.

A report going before the planning and housing committee on Tuesday will recommend the City extend the bylaw allowing temporary outdoor patios — currently set to expire November 16th.

The City’s chief planner also recommends a moderate increase to the permitted size of these patios.

Operating a patio in the winter brings with it its own set of challenges, and in September, the City gave the green light to restaurants to install heaters through the Cafe TO program.

The temporary use bylaws would remain in place until immediately after the Victoria Day weekend of 2021.