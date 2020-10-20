Loading articles...

Recommendations going before City to extend temporary outdoor patios

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 6:21 am EDT

A woman smiles as she sits on a patio at brunch time in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

With indoor dining in the city banned until at least November 7th, questions continue surrounding the idea of winter patios.

This comes after Toronto, along with the province’s three other hotspots, were rolled back to modified Stage 2 restrictions following rising COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: City extending patio season with portable heaters

A report going before the planning and housing committee on Tuesday will recommend the City extend the bylaw allowing temporary outdoor patios — currently set to expire November 16th.

The City’s chief planner also recommends a moderate increase to the permitted size of these patios.

RELATED: Restaurants near COVID-19 hotspots implement locals-only dining

Operating a patio in the winter brings with it its own set of challenges, and in September, the City gave the green light to restaurants to install heaters through the Cafe TO program.

The temporary use bylaws would remain in place until immediately after the Victoria Day weekend of 2021.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
EB 403 approaching Main in Hamilton - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Still some showers to deal with early this morning then still rather cloudy and below average…
Latest Weather
Read more