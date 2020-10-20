Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Prime Minister calls escalating violence in Nova Scotia over First Nations fishing rights shameful, criminal
by News Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2020 7:36 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 7:38 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference on the third and final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat in Ottawa on Sept. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling the escalating violence over First Nations fishing rights in Nova Scotia unacceptable, shameful, and criminal.
Trudeau made the comments during an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday night.
The opposition parties spent much of the debate decrying the liberals for allowing the dispute to spiral into violence.
RELATED: Federal ministers calling for emergency debate in House of Commons over growing violence in Nova Scotia
Local Mounties have called in back-up from neighbouring provinces — they said they are investigating several assaults and instances of property damage targeting
Mi’kmaq lobster fishers.
A lobster pound that stored the catch of Mi’kmaq fishers burned to the ground on Saturday morning.
A man described as a person of interest in the fire is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and RCMP have made two arrests in relation to other incidents related to the dispute.
RCMP have made two arrests in
relation to other incidents.
Some restaurants in Nova Scotia are
cutting lobster from their menus in support of those fishers.
