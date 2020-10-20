Prime Minister calls escalating violence in Nova Scotia over First Nations fishing rights shameful, criminal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling the escalating violence over First Nations fishing rights in Nova Scotia unacceptable, shameful, and criminal.

Trudeau made the comments during an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday night.

The opposition parties spent much of the debate decrying the liberals for allowing the dispute to spiral into violence.

Local Mounties have called in back-up from neighbouring provinces — they said they are investigating several assaults and instances of property damage targeting

Mi’kmaq lobster fishers.

A lobster pound that stored the catch of Mi’kmaq fishers burned to the ground on Saturday morning.

A man described as a person of interest in the fire is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and RCMP have made two arrests in relation to other incidents related to the dispute.

Some restaurants in Nova Scotia are cutting lobster from their menus in support of those fishers.