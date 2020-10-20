Loading articles...

Ottawa cop found not guilty in death of Somali Canadian man

Defence lawyers Michael Edelson and Solomon Friedman (left) arrives at court in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 as Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly is set to present his verdict in the case of Const. Daniel Montsion, who has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdirahman Abdi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

An Ottawa constable has been cleared in the death of a Somali Canadian man.

Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly delivered his verdict in the case of Const. Daniel Montsion this morning in a hearing that was also livestreamed.

Montsion had pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Prosecutors alleged the punches Montsion delivered on July 24, 2016, while wearing reinforced gloves caused facial injuries that precipitated Abdi’s death.

They argued Montsion’s use of force was unjustified and that there were many other actions he could have taken instead.

Defence lawyers, meanwhile, said the constable had no choice but to engage with Abdi and that the punches were intended as “distractionary” blows to facilitate his arrest.

