Ontario extends COVID-19 emergency orders until end of November

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 12:50 pm EDT

BRANTFORD (CANADA), June 12, 2020 A security officer sanitizes a customer's hands at the entrance of Lynden Park Mall in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, on June 12, 2020. The province of Ontario allowed most regions outside the Toronto and Hamilton areas to reopen more businesses on Friday during the COVID-19 outbreak, including restaurant patios, hair salons and shopping malls. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire) Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire

As the province grapples with an ever-fluctuating COVID-19 case count, Ontario’s government announced it has, once again, extended emergency orders.

In a release under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA), the government said the extension “will be in effect until Nov. 21, 2020 to ensure the government continues to have the necessary tools to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

“With the cold and flu season upon us and the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the province, it’s critical we continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of Ontarians,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said.

“We have renewed the majority of orders to ensure we have the tools in place to address any urgent public health situations and support the continued delivery of critical services.”

These emergency instructions apply to all orders except those that deal with hydro prices and access to electronic personal health information.

On Oct. 31, customers will be allowed to choose whether they’d like time of use electricity rates or tiered pricing.

On Monday, dance studios in COVID-19 hotspots throughout the province were given the all-clear to reopen their doors.

“This change to the regulation recognizes that dance styles such as ballet, hip hop, and ballroom, can still be taught and practised safely when certain public health measures are followed, similar to other permitted activities, such as cheerleading and gymnastics,” the government added.

York Region was the latest jurisdiction to revert back to modified, Stage 2 restrictions, joining Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

