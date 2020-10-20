Loading articles...

Ontario to report more than 800 new cases of COVID-19, chief medical officer of health says

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 8:29 am EDT

Ontario’s COVID-19 case count on Tuesday will be more than 800, the province’s chief medical officer of health says.

“New cases in Ontario will be over 800 … so that’s concerning and we’re watching this. A lot this are in the four hot zones, per se. And so we have our work ahead of us to keep bringing those numbers down to an acceptable range,” Dr. David Williams said on Breakfast Television.

Health Minister Christine Elliott usually tweets the latest numbers just after 10 a.m.

The province reported 704 new cases on Monday.

Canada’s total case count passed the 200,000 mark on Monday, just over four months after Canada reached the 100,000-case threshold.

The bulk of the country’s case load has been concentrated in Ontario and Quebec, though numbers have been surging in much of the country in recent weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press

