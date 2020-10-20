Only 5 per cent of Ontarians reporting they've tested COVID-19 positive on alert app

The COVID-19 alert app is still not up and running in all provinces, and even where it’s being downloaded the most, people are not using it for what it’s meant to do.

After someone tests positive, it is incumbent upon them to report the diagnosis to the app, which then uses Bluetooth to notify other app users around you that they may have been exposed.

But new numbers provided by Queen’s Park have shown just 1,350 cases have been reported through the app since it launched at the end of July.

RELATED: Health Canada’s COVID-19 contact tracing app goes live Friday

That is only five per cent of all Ontario cases confirmed in that time.

Some experts say the numbers do not mean the app should be declared a failure.

An associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto tells the CBC, no public health maneuver is ever going to be 100 per cent effective, adding that the app is not going to resolve the problem of contact tracing, but it is one link in the chain.

So far, the COVID-19 alert app has been downloaded to nearly 4.7 million phones across Canada.

Meanwhile, Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases has just surpassed 200,000. Worldwide,