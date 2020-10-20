Province to provide COVID-19 legal protection for some businesses, opposition raises concerns

Opposition parties at Queen’s Park are blasting a new bill tabled by the Ford Government on Tuesday.

At face value a new COVID-19 relief bill is meant to help businesses during the pandemic. The proposed law will prevent people from being sued for COVID-19 cases, provided that they acted in good faith.

But critics say the new bill could potentially protect long-term care homes. Dozens in the province are currently facing class-action lawsuits for failing to protect elderly residents during the first wave of the pandemic.

Critics also worry it will prevent lawsuits against the province itself.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath says the Ford Government didn’t protect long-term care residents killed by the COVID-19 virus, but will protect the very people who let them die. Horwath says that bereaved families are being denied their day in court.

The Province’s Attorney General Doug Downey says the bill will not shield homes from responsibility when it comes to issues of negligence.

But the NDP also claim that buried deep in the legislation were other initiatives that had nothing to do with the COVID- 19 pandemic

Their concerns surround the parts of the wider bill that include changes to the Municipal Elections Act to scrap ranked balloting in city council elections.

Ranked ballots allow voters to list their candidates in order of preference. This is a method the city of Toronto had hoped to adopt for the 2026 election.

Mayor John Tory said he is disappointed with this move. He believes ranked ballots will inevitably lead to fairer elections.

The Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark contends that the move will make voting consistent across federal, provincial and municipal elections. Clark also claims only one Ontario Municipality would actually be affected by the move.

The NDP are also raising issues with another bill in question which will allow Canada Christian College to issue official university degrees. They say the bill is a political favour as the school’s president is a vocal supporter of Doug Ford. The party is also accusing the school’s president of having a racist and homophobic history.