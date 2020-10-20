Loading articles...

Mexico: Wedding resulted in 100 infected with coronavirus

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — More than 100 people are believed to have been infected by the coronavirus at a wedding early this month in the northern Mexico border city of Mexicali, authorities said.

About 300 people attended the Oct. 3 nuptials of a soap opera actor and the daughter of a businessman, Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico, the health secretary of Baja California state said Monday.

Pérez Rico told local media that there were apparently no masks or temperature checks at the event and that the organizers also did not have permission to hold an event of that size during the pandemic.

He said authorities are investigating whether anyone attended the wedding knowing they had COVID-19 or were infected by the virus. In some states in Mexico, knowingly infecting someone with a disease is a crime.

Photos published in local media show wedding guests dancing together without masks.

Mexicali has seen almost half of Baja California state’s 21,800 coronavirus cases. Nationwide, Mexico has recorded almost 1 million confirmed cases and about 86,300 deaths.

Officials fear more infections could be sparked by upcoming celebrations, especially the Day of the Dead holiday Nov. 1-2, when families visit relatives’ graves. Some local authorities have said they will discourage or limit such gatherings.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
#EB401 approaching Westney - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:43 PM
Wet, windy and warm on Wednesday. After a rainy start the sun will say hi tomorrow afternoon. Daytime high near 16 degrees tomorrow.
Latest Weather
Read more