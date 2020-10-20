Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man with stab wounds found on a TTC bus in North York
by News Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2020 9:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 9:47 pm EDT
Police are investigating after a man was found injured with stab wounds on a bus in North York on Oct. 20, 2020. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint
Toronto Police are investigating a stabbing in North York.
Police were called to the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road just before 7:30 p.m..
Upon arrival to the scene near the DVP and York Mills they found a man with serious injuries who has since been rushed to hospital.
The man was found with stab wounds on a TTC bus though police say the stabbing did not occur on the bus.
The bus remains at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
STABBING: Brookbanks Dr + Valley Woods Rd * 7:28 pm * – On a TTC bus – Man with stab wounds located – Injury is serious – Stabbing did not occur on bus – Bus is holding – Police o/s – Requesting rush on Medics#GO1993032 ^dh pic.twitter.com/ki6niU4uyV