Man with stab wounds found on a TTC bus in North York

Toronto Police are investigating a stabbing in North York.

Police were called to the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road just before 7:30 p.m..

Upon arrival to the scene near the DVP and York Mills they found a man with serious injuries who has since been rushed to hospital.

The man was found with stab wounds on a TTC bus though police say the stabbing did not occur on the bus.

The bus remains at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.