Loading articles...

Man with stab wounds found on a TTC bus in North York

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 9:47 pm EDT

Police are investigating after a man was found injured with stab wounds on a bus in North York on Oct. 20, 2020. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

Toronto Police are investigating a stabbing in North York.

Police were called to the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road just before 7:30 p.m..

Upon arrival to the scene near the DVP and York Mills they found a man with serious injuries who has since been rushed to hospital.

The man was found with stab wounds on a TTC bus though police say the stabbing did not occur on the bus.

The bus remains at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
WB Steeles ramp to #SB410 is now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:43 PM
Wet, windy and warm on Wednesday. After a rainy start the sun will say hi tomorrow afternoon. Daytime high near 16 degrees tomorrow.
Latest Weather
Read more