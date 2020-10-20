End of an era: Wynne says she will not run for re-election in 2022

She was Ontario’s first female premier and served in the legislature for 19 years, but on Tuesday, Kathleen Wynne announced that she wont be running in the next election.

Wynne’s decision has drawn a ton of reaction from government officials, none more notable than Ontario’s premier, Doug Ford.

@Kathleen_Wynne was a trailblazer who smashed though glass ceilings to become Ontario’s first female Premier. I wish her well in her future endeavours. https://t.co/y6WRNfe7ND — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 20, 2020

“I differentiate between politics and the person. Kathleen Wynne is a very nice person,” Ford said on Tuesday.

“There’s only 25 other people in the history of this province that understands walking a mile in my shoes.”

Wynne was asked how she thought Ford has handled the pandemic to date.

“I think, to a large extent, he’s risen to the occasion,” Wynne admitted.

“I think there are big problems with many of the things that he’s done, but I do understand what’s going on at 3 o’clock in the morning when he’s awake because I’ve been there.”

However, when premier Ford was honouring Wynne at the legislature on Tuesday, the NDP and their leader, Andrea Horwath were heard to be heckling.

The war of words between Ford and Horwath ensued.

“Kathleen Wynne went to acknowledge Andrea and she kind of sluffed her off. Who does that,” Ford asked, rhetorically. “I’ll tell you who does that. A very, nasty unhappy person.”

You also made history. As Ontario’s first openly gay Premier, and the first woman to serve as Premier, you inspired millions of people. There’s still plenty of work to be done on removing barriers, but you’ve done more on it than any Premier yet. 2/ — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) October 19, 2020

Current Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca, posted a series of tweets on Monday, thanking Wynne for her time in public office and was later joined by Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Kathleen Wynne as a political opponent (she won) and as a good friend and strong ally of Toronto when she was Premier,” Tory tweeted.

“I thank her (and Jane) for her public service. She was a pleasure to deal with and I wish her well whatever comes next after 2022.”