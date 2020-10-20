Loading articles...

Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and his wife Mariko Suga, second from left, bow during a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Vietnam's late President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Suga is on an official visit to Vietnam. (Luong Thai Linh/Pool Photo via AP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived Tuesday in Indonesia on the second leg of his first overseas trip as premier to underscore his government’s aims of countering China in the region.

Suga arrived from Vietnam in the middle of a four-day visit to the two Southeast Asia nations he said was key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision of economic and security co-operation to counter China’s growing power and its assertiveness in disputes with other governments over the South China Sea.

Japan is pushing for members of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations to co-operate in promoting its Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision. Tokyo wants to convey that its respect for a rules-based international system, in contrast to China, which refuses to recognize tribunal rulings against its vast sea claims, makes Japan the better partner for Southeast Asian countries.

Suga is also expected to discuss coronavirus measures and Japan’s possible support for the pandemic-hit Indonesian economy.

Japan also hopes to deepen and strengthen its defence ties with Indonesia and promote a defence equipment and technology transfer agreement. It signed such a deal with Vietnam on Monday and has defence equipment transfer deals with a dozen countries, including the U.S., Britain, the Philippines and Malaysia, and is negotiating with Thailand.

After a welcoming ceremony and tree-planting at the presidential palace in Bogor, just outside Jakarta, Suga is to then meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet people related to Japanese companies and lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery before returning to Tokyo.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Niniek Karmini And Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:00 AM
Collision cleared #WB401 approaching 427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning! Still some showers to deal with early this morning then still rather cloudy and below average…
Latest Weather
Read more