Iceland hit by 5.6-magintude earthquake, shaking Reykjavik

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centred near Krysuvik, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) south of Reykjavik.

Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.

The Associated Press

