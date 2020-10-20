Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ford trusts people living in COVID-19 hotspots not to trick-or-treat on Halloween
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 20, 2020 4:07 pm EDT
People wear masks as they leave outside a Halloween store in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday, October 18, 2020, as the covid-19 pandemic continues across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Premier Doug Ford is trusting those living in COVID-19 hotspots not to bring their kids into other regions to trick or treat.
Ford’s comments come after hoards of people were recently seen travelling to other jurisdictions, such as Halton Region, to partake in activities that they cannot do in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa due to the recently enforced modified Stage 2 restrictions.
“If you want to load a whole bunch of kids in the car and drive 30 miles or whatever, we don’t have enough police,” Ford said of the possibility.
“We can’t be checking every single car, we can’t be checking every single area. If someone has a house party well they’re being reckless and careless,” he added.