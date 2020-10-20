Ford trusts people living in COVID-19 hotspots not to trick-or-treat on Halloween

Premier Doug Ford is trusting those living in COVID-19 hotspots not to bring their kids into other regions to trick or treat.

Ford’s comments come after hoards of people were recently seen travelling to other jurisdictions, such as Halton Region, to partake in activities that they cannot do in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa due to the recently enforced modified Stage 2 restrictions.

“If you want to load a whole bunch of kids in the car and drive 30 miles or whatever, we don’t have enough police,” Ford said of the possibility.

“We can’t be checking every single car, we can’t be checking every single area. If someone has a house party well they’re being reckless and careless,” he added.

RELATED: Trudeau says no to trick-or-treating ahead of unconventional Halloween

On Monday, Ford said his government wasn’t trying to ‘cancel’ Halloween, admitting he still wants kids across the province to celebrate this year, but that it needs to be done with health and safety guidelines in place.

Door-to-door trick or treating is currently not being recommended in the four current COVID-19 hotspots.