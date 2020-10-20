Loading articles...

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Milton

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. FILE/Halton Regional Police

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Milton.

Halton regional police tweeted about the crash, which happened on Derry Road near McNiven Road, west of Guelph Line, just after 6 a.m.

Police said the vehicle somehow went off the roadway.

It doesn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

The age and gender of the victim are not yet known.

