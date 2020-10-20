Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
COVID-19 recovery keeps Melania Trump off campaign trail
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2020 2:35 pm EDT
August 27, 2020 - Washington, DC, United States: Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. U.S. President Donald Trump formally accepts the 2020 Republican presidential nomination during his Republican National Convention address from the South Lawn at the White House. (Erin Scott/Polaris) ///
Melania Trump’s return to the campaign trail will have to wait.
Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19 but has a lingering cough.
Grisham says the first lady has decided not to accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an abundance of caution.
RELATED: Trump’s doctors says he’s no longer reporting symptoms of COVID-19
Last week, Melania Trump
, revealing her 14-year-old son, Barron, also contracted the virus. provided in-depth details of her diagnosis
Mrs. Trump’s last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio.
She and the Republican president received their positive test results in early October.
