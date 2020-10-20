Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Pacific Railway reports Q3 revenue and profit down from year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 20, 2020 9:13 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it earned $598 million in its latest quarter, down from $618 million in the same quarter last year.
The railway says the profit amounted to $4.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $4.46 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue for the company’s third quarter totalled $1.86 billion, down from $1.98 billion in its third quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, the railway says its $4.12 per diluted share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.61 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $4.23 per diluted share and revenue of $1.87 billion, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
In its outlook, CP Rail says it expects a low-single-digit decline in revenue ton-miles in 2020 and at least mid-single-digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth. The railway says it continues to expect capital expenditures of $1.6 billion this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.