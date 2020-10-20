Loading articles...

Bystanders, police pull elderly couple from sinking car

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

LINDENHURST, N.Y. — Bystanders helped rescue an elderly couple from a sinking car Monday after it careened into a Long Island canal, police said.

Seven people, including two police officers, jumped into the water to save the couple in a rescue that was captured on security video.

The good Samaritans pulled 78-year-old Joseph Abitabile to safety while rescue workers broke a window to free his wife, who was unconscious in the passenger seat.

An off-duty police officer performed CPR on the woman, 76-year-old Delores Abitabile, and was able to restore her pulse and breathing, police said.

The Abitabiles were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The daring rescue happened around 12:10 p.m. near the Venetian Promenade and Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

The video shows the Abitabiles’ 2004 Mercury crashing through a fence into the canal, followed by several people running to help as the car starts to submerge.

Police said Joseph Abitabile lost control while driving eastbound on Montauk Highway when the couple’s vehicle was struck by another car, a 2016 Subaru whose 85-year-old driver backed up into traffic after getting into a fender bender.

That man was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, along with several people involved in the rescue.

