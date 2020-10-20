Loading articles...

Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot

Oct 20, 2020

This Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2020, inmate photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows Bill Cosby. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated the 83-year-old Cosby’s mugshot. Cosby was convicted of felony sex assault and is serving a three- to 10-year prison term. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A newly released prison mug shot shows Bill Cosby smiling with a disposable mask hanging off his face.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated Cosby’s mug shot, something routinely done to document changes to inmates’ appearance as they age. Cosby’s new photo was taken Sept. 4.

Cosby, 83, was convicted of felony sex assault and is serving a three- to 10-year prison term. An appeals court had upheld his conviction, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed this year to review two key issues in the case. The appeal is scheduled to be heard Dec. 1.

Cosby, a once-beloved comedian long known as “America’s Dad,” became the first celebrity convicted of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era when he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

The Associated Press

