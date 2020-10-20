Alleged abuse, coverups and years of trauma: Inside the legacy of the Basilian Fathers

In today’s Big Story podcast, for almost two years an investigative team has been digging into claims of child sexual assault by priests who belong to a Canadian Catholic order known as the Basilian Fathers. The results of their work form Unrepentant, a film that includes firsthand accounts from victims of abuse, the near-murder of an accused pedophile, the mystery death of a priest after he is exposed, secret church files that show a pattern of shuffling around known abusers and a victim’s journey to Vatican City to confront church leaders…and more. The project’s lead reporter joins us for a look at how it came together.

GUEST: Adrian Ghobrial, CityNews

