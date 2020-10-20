AK-Senate-elected

Loading articles...

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

10-20-20 13:11

TEST BULLETIN (AP) — The following is a TEST. Dan Sullivan, GOP,

elected U.S. Senate, Alaska.

AP Elections 10-20-2020 13:11

The Associated Press

