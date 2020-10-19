Loading articles...

Toronto police ask public to help identify man who allegedly made threat to school

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 3:25 pm EDT

Police have released a photo of a man they believed threatened a school on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man they say threatened to commit a shooting at an area school.

Police say they were notified of an online threat made against an unnamed Toronto school early Friday morning.

The man allegedly said in an online chat that he had a gun, was in Toronto, and planned to commit a shooting at a school on Friday.

Police say immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools and officers started an investigation to identify and locate the man from the online chat.

The man has yet to be identified but police hope that a member of the public may recognize him from a photo they released on Monday (see above).

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB DVP north of Don Mills. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Monday morning! Clouds dominate today and for most of the week. You’ll need the umbrella at times too. Full fo…
Latest Weather
Read more