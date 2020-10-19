Almost 2000 students signed up for virtual learning still waiting for computers

Nearly 2,000 virtual learning students with the Toronto District School Board are reportedly still waiting to receive laptops and tablets.

The TDSB’s executive officer of IT tells the CBC the board has ordered 10,000 new devices — and one of five of those students has yet to receive one.

Peter Singh said the delay has been caused by the surging demand for Chromebooks and iPads across Canada.

Singh said the board hopes to have devices sent to the remaining students over the next five to eight business days.

The TDSB lent 60,000 devices to its students in the spring.