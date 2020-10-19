Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Almost 2000 students signed up for virtual learning still waiting for computers
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Christa Schall is online doing a zoom course with classmates at her home for the cosmetology school, Casal Avedo Institute, in Austintown, Ohio. More than 8 million students in the U.S. are enrolled in technical colleges, seeking certification in skilled trades like welding, phlebotomy and cosmetology. But unlike students at traditional colleges, their learning can't easily translate into Zoom courses, they learn through hands-on demonstrations. Now, many are eager to get back into the classroom, and some are reeling because they won't get to graduate on time. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Nearly 2,000 virtual learning students with the Toronto District School Board are reportedly still waiting to receive laptops and tablets.
The TDSB’s executive officer of IT tells the CBC the board has ordered 10,000 new devices — and one of five of those students has yet to receive one.
Peter Singh said the delay has been caused by the surging demand for Chromebooks and iPads across Canada.
Singh said the board hopes to have devices sent to the remaining students over the next five to eight business days.
The TDSB lent 60,000 devices to its students in the spring.
