Suspect sought after online threat made to commit shooting at Toronto school

Police say an investigation is underway after a man threatened to commit a shooting at an unnamed Toronto school.

Officers say the suspect was using an online chat in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 16 when he informed another man that he possessed a gun and intended in carrying out a school shooting.

In a release, police said “immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools and officers started an investigation into identifying and locating the man from the online chat.”

Police say despite ongoing efforts, the man has not been identified.

“While this remains an uncorroborated threat, the Toronto Police Service continues to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of schools and students,” Const. Meaghan Gray said.

They are seeking the public’s help in gathering more information and are urging anyone that may know this suspect to contact investigators immediately.