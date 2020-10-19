Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect sought after online threat made to commit shooting at Toronto school
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 19, 2020 12:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 12:13 pm EDT
Toronto police need the public's help in identifying this man, wanted for making an online threat to shoot up a Toronto school. Toronto police
Police say an investigation is underway after a man threatened to commit a shooting at an unnamed Toronto school.
Officers say the suspect was using an online chat in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 16 when he informed another man that he possessed a gun and intended in carrying out a school shooting.
In a release, police said “immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools and officers started an investigation into identifying and locating the man from the online chat.”
Police say despite ongoing efforts, the man has not been identified.
“While this remains an uncorroborated threat, the Toronto Police Service continues to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of schools and students,” Const. Meaghan Gray said.
They are seeking the public’s help in gathering more information and are urging anyone that may know this suspect to contact investigators immediately.