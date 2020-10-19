Schools under hold and secure after reports of man walking with 2 guns in Toronto

At least seven schools in the Eglinton Avenue West neighbourhood spent the school day under hold and secure after a man was reportedly spotted in the area with two guns.

Officers say the first call came in just before 6 a.m. describing a man seen walking in the area with multiple guns.

A hold and secure was eventually enforced at all nearby schools.

In an update issued just before 3 p.m., police said the investigation was ongoing and that the suspect had not yet been located or seen.

“Investigators are interviewing witnesses, reviewing video and continue to follow up on leads,” Toronto police said in a second tweet.

“At this time, there have been no additional sightings. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.”

JR Wilcox Community School, Forrest Hill Junior and Public School, and Forrest Hill Collegiate Academy are among the many schools in the area.

No injuries have been reported.