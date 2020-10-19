Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Review: Seventeen offer fleeting distraction with new EP
by Cristina Jaleru, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2020 10:27 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
“Semicolon,” by Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)
Is it a “Homerun” for Seventeen?
With special album “;(Semicolon),” Seventeen offer some comfort pop.
Punctuation can be difficult, as is putting together a great album. Semicolons are notorious little bumps in the road of run-on sentences. Do they join or do they separate? K-pop’s “self-producing idols” Seventeen take the orthographic challenge of bridging their 2020 with a third extended play but not a full-blown fourth studio album.
The six-track record’s strategy is to offer easily palatable fare for this difficult period and what better way than to burrow in nostalgia? First single “Home;run” is an upbeat poppyfied lindy hop that gets the energy up in the room, followed by a slow burn trap bass line with “Doremi”; “Hey Buddy” has a playful ’80s instrumentation vibe that pairs well with the easy listening aura of “Ah!Love!”; “Light a Flame” has the whole orchestra pitch in with a Latin-flavoured tune while “All My Love” catches a whiff of one of those ’90s boyband hooks.
“;(Semicolon)” sums up the entire year perfectly: a little entertainment, a little distraction and, as the hours pass, a little forgettable.