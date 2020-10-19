Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dance classes allowed to resume in modified stage 2 regions of Ontario
by Michael Ranger
Posted Oct 19, 2020 7:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT
Children take part in a dance class in Toronto on Feb. 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dance studios in COVID-19 hotspots throughout the province are being given the all-clear to reopen their doors.
The decision was made with advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Ministry of Health.
Studios were forced to close in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa under the Ford Governments modified stage 2 emergency orders. Almost 25,000 people signed a petition for indoor dance classes to be able to resume.
Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod says that dancers will be required to pre-register for classes and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
I can confirm that indoor dance classes can resume in modified Stage 2 regions after a decision taken by our government with the advice of the CMOH and the Ministry of Health. All participants must be pre-registered and maintain at least two metres apart.