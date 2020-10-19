Dance classes allowed to resume in modified stage 2 regions of Ontario

Dance studios in COVID-19 hotspots throughout the province are being given the all-clear to reopen their doors.

The decision was made with advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Ministry of Health.

Studios were forced to close in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa under the Ford Governments modified stage 2 emergency orders. Almost 25,000 people signed a petition for indoor dance classes to be able to resume.

Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod says that dancers will be required to pre-register for classes and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.