Premier Ford says government isn't cancelling Halloween, wants it done safely

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he still wants kids across the province to celebrate Halloween this year but says it needs to be done with health and safety guidelines in place.

This comes after Ontario’s top doctor, David Williams, advised parents and children against trick-or-treating in COVID-19 hotspots such as Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and Ottawa.

“I am not cancelling Halloween, what we’re asking, is please, the kids, don’t go door-to-door in [these hotspots],” the premier said on Monday.

“It’s not safe right now. Please, celebrate Halloween, just do it in different ways. As I mentioned, do pumpkin carving, have fun at home. You think I like doing this? I hate doing this. Halloween is important, for the kids it means everything. We have to do it to keep everyone safe,” Ford added.

Williams says it isn’t something health officials and the government want to do, adding that they feel parental supervision is necessary as these new suggestions are brought forward.

“Having children of my own and having grand children, they are going to be disappointed to some extent,” Williams said.

“This is really an event, strongly for the younger ones. They can do things to make it fun with virtual Halloween or family members dropping off beforehand.”

Williams says they want their children healthy this time of year, adding that these restrictions are in place to ensure lower rates of COVID-19 transmission as kids head back to class.

GTHA Mayors in agreement on Halloween

The mayors and chairs from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA), are thanking the province for its advice on Halloween.

In a statement, the 11 leaders say they asked the province and health officials for clear and simple advice, saying Monday’s announcement provided exactly that.

“For this year, Ontario public health advice tells us we have to celebrate Halloween differently than we have ever done before,” the statement read.

“For areas which are in a modified Stage 2, the provincial recommendation is not to go door-to-door but to find other ways to celebrate Halloween at home.”

The mayors say are urging residents not in modified Stage 2 areas to follow Public Health advice so as to have a safe, healthy, physically-distanced Halloween.