Peel police find gun, ammunition in vehicle after driver arrested for 'fail to remain'

A revolver and ammunition were seized from a vehicle when a man was arrested for failing to remain on Oct. 18, 2020. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police say they found a revolver and ammunition in a vehicle “involved in a fail to remain” in Mississauga on Sunday.

Officers were assisting OPP in the search for the vehicle in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road around 6:15 p.m. When they located the car and the driver, they found and seized the firearm and bullets.

Tyrone Samuels, 20, from Mississauga, is facing seven charges including operation while impaired, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and obstructing a peace officer.

He appeared in court on Monday.

