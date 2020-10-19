Loading articles...

Pakistan lifts brief ban on Chinese social media app TikTok

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistan’s media regulatory agency said Monday it lifted a temporary ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok “with some conditions.” However, it gave no further details.

The development comes about 10 days after the video-sharing platform was blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, saying it took the step after receiving complaints of “immoral and indecent” content on TikTok.

In Monday’s statement, it said in view of the presence of “indecent and immoral content” on TikTok the agency had been emphasizing on the video-sharing platform to prevent the spread of such content.

Pakistan has close relations with China and the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, is the third-most downloaded app over the past year. That’s behind WhatsApp and Facebook and it has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

The Associated Press

