Ontario reporting jump in new daily COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 704 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The day before, the province reported 658 new cases, the lowest number of infections that’s been reported since October 11.

Nearly 31,900 tests have been completed.

244 new cases are in Toronto, 168 in Peel, 103 in York Region and 51 in Ottawa.

There are 607 more resolved cases.

