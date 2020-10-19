Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nova Scotia restaurants boycott lobster in support of Mi'kmaq self regulated fishery
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 19, 2020 4:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 4:23 pm EDT
A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk as Cheryl Maloney, a member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, sells lobster outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Restaurants in Nova Scotia are taking lobster off the menu in solidarity with Mi'kmaq fishers who have been targeted with violence by commercial harvesters in the province's southwest. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan
Restaurants in Nova Scotia are cutting lobster from their menu in support of Mi’kmaq fishers, who have been targeted with violence in a dispute with commercial harvesters.
Matt Boyle, co-owner of Dear Friend bar in Dartmouth, N.S., said today he removed the lobster roll from his menu as a way to raise awareness to the conflict between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers.
Boyle says he received some backlash on social media but says his patrons and colleagues in the local bar community have been supportive.
Kourosh Rad, owner of Garden Food Bar in Halifax, says his restaurant will keep the crustacean off the menu until he can buy the product from Indigenous fishers.
Commercial fishers are angry the Mi’kmaq have started a self-regulated lobster fishery that harvests the animals outside the federally regulated fishing season.
The RCMP is investigating a fire over the weekend that destroyed a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico containing the lobster catch of Mi’kmaq fishers.