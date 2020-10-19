Loading articles...

Nova Scotia restaurants boycott lobster in support of Mi'kmaq self regulated fishery

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 4:23 pm EDT

A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk as Cheryl Maloney, a member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, sells lobster outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Restaurants in Nova Scotia are taking lobster off the menu in solidarity with Mi'kmaq fishers who have been targeted with violence by commercial harvesters in the province's southwest. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan

Restaurants in Nova Scotia are cutting lobster from their menu in support of Mi’kmaq fishers, who have been targeted with violence in a dispute with commercial harvesters.

Matt Boyle, co-owner of Dear Friend bar in Dartmouth, N.S., said today he removed the lobster roll from his menu as a way to raise awareness to the conflict between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers.

Boyle says he received some backlash on social media but says his patrons and colleagues in the local bar community have been supportive.

Kourosh Rad, owner of Garden Food Bar in Halifax, says his restaurant will keep the crustacean off the menu until he can buy the product from Indigenous fishers.

Commercial fishers are angry the Mi’kmaq have started a self-regulated lobster fishery that harvests the animals outside the federally regulated fishing season.

The RCMP is investigating a fire over the weekend that destroyed a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico containing the lobster catch of Mi’kmaq fishers.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 427 app. Burnhamthorpe express - two left lanes closed, delays from the 401 ex/coll. #SB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
We're catching a break in the rain right now but more is on the way for tonight! We're headed down to an overnight low of 5° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more