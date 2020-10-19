Loading articles...

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

MIAMI — A new tropical depression formed Monday morning over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

The depression has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph (55 kph). But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says gradual strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm later in the day or overnight and be near hurricane strength by Thursday.

The depression is centred about 720 miles (1,155 kilometres) southeast of Bermuda.

If the depression becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Epsilon. This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

The Associated Press

