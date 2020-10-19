Montreal rapper Backxwash wins the 2020 Polaris Music Prize

Backxwash has won the 2020 Polaris Music Prize for her album “God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It.”

An 11-member-jury selected the Montreal-based transgender artist and her recent project as the best Canadian album of the year.

Backxwash is the stage name of Ashanti Mutinta, her music blends gothic elements of rap and metal to go along with her own personal experiences with faith, family and her queer identity.

Her album features distorted samples of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and “In Heaven” a song from David Lynch’s film “Eraserhead.”

The Polaris Music Prize is awarded annually for “the best full-length Canadian album based on artistic merit, regardless of genre, sales, or record label.” Along with notoriety the winner receives $50,000.

The award was first given out in 2006. Past winners include Arcade Fire, Feist and Kaytranada.

40 albums released in 2020 were initially chosen by a panel of jurors and then 10 of those were shortlisted as nominees for this year’s prize.

Other nominess include Toronto-based Jessie Reyez, Junia-T, Lido Pimienta and U.S. Girls.

The full list of 2020 nominees: