Man fell several storeys into subway construction hole early Monday

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 7:15 am EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Fire crews are working to rescue a man who fell into a subway construction hole at Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West early Monday morning.

It happened just after 6 o’clock, when officials said the man fell six or seven storeys underground and landed on track level.

His injuries are considered serious.

It’s unclear if the man is a worker at the site.

More to come.

