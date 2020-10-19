Loading articles...

Kawhi, New Balance to drop Jolly Rancher-inspired shoes on Halloween

Former Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is dropping these fun, candy-inspired sneakers. New Balance

Candy is dandy.

New Balance and former Toronto Raptors “fun guy”, Kawhi Leonard, have released details on a new, Jolly Rancher-inspired basketball shoe.

The “Jolly Rancher” Kawhi is offered in two colours of “Original Flavors” and “Blue Raspberry.”

Leonard, whose favourite candy growing up was in fact Jolly Ranchers, wore the new shoes for the first time during the NBA Western Conference Semifinals.

New Balance’s Jolly Rancher Kawhi collection is priced from $35 for the slides to anywhere from $160 to $180 for the Kawhi signature shoes.

The entire range will be available in Canada at 10 a.m. on Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31).

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 401 app. the 427 - right lane and the start of the ramp lane to Carlingview remain closed for collision cleanup.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Monday morning! Clouds dominate today and for most of the week. You’ll need the umbrella at times too. Full fo…
Latest Weather
Read more