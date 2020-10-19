Kawhi, New Balance to drop Jolly Rancher-inspired shoes on Halloween

Candy is dandy.

New Balance and former Toronto Raptors “fun guy”, Kawhi Leonard, have released details on a new, Jolly Rancher-inspired basketball shoe.

The “Jolly Rancher” Kawhi is offered in two colours of “Original Flavors” and “Blue Raspberry.”

Leonard, whose favourite candy growing up was in fact Jolly Ranchers, wore the new shoes for the first time during the NBA Western Conference Semifinals.

New Balance’s Jolly Rancher Kawhi collection is priced from $35 for the slides to anywhere from $160 to $180 for the Kawhi signature shoes.

The entire range will be available in Canada at 10 a.m. on Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31).