Loading articles...

Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT

File-This Sept. 22, 2018, file photo shows cast member Jeff Bridges arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Times at the El Royale" at TCL Chinese Theatre. Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good. The actor channeled his The Dude character from “The Big Lebowski” in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He said he understands the disease is serious and expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and medical team. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

The 70-year-old actor channeled his The Dude character from “The Big Lebowski” in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.

He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Last Picture Show” and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Crazy Heart” and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in “Hell or High Water.”

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #WB401 west of Whites Road cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
We are going to add another $100 to the Weather Guarantee Jackpot! Enter for your chance to win this growing pot of…
Latest Weather
Read more