Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .03 cent at $6.2260 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .014 cent at $4.0360 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .024 cent at $2.96 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans fell .012 cent at 10.5420 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .0085 cent at $1.0630 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .0148 cent $1.3652 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0254 cent at .7272 a pound.

The Associated Press

