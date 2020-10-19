Man wanted for attempting to rob food delivery driver at gunpoint: police

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery attempt that took place on Oct. 2.

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Queens Quay area.

A delivery driver was returning to his parked vehicle in the area after making a delivery when he was approached from behind by a man who demanded his car keys. The man then pointed a firearm at the driver.

The driver tried to run away to a nearby residence. The suspect chased the driver and struck him in the head with the firearm.

The suspect then fled the scene, northbound on Yonge.

The driver was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The suspect is described as five-feet-three to five feet four inches tall with a slim build and is between 20 to 24 years old. He was last seen wearing a black Kappa hooded sweater, grey track pants and was carrying a black handgun.

A photo of the suspect has been released (see above).