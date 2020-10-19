Federal ministers calling for emergency debate in House of Commons over growing violence in Nova Scotia

The federal fisheries minister and three other cabinet ministers are asking for an emergency debate in the House of Commons over the mounting violence in Nova Scotia.

The request comes after a lobster pound that stored the catch of Mi’kmaq fishers burned to the ground on Saturday morning.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan says parliamentarians should have the chance to voice their concerns over Mi’kmaq treaty rights to fish for a moderate living.

A man described as a person of interest in the fire is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have made two arrests in relation to other incidents linked to the dispute.