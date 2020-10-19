Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Actor Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with cancer
by Michael Ranger
Posted Oct 19, 2020 9:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 9:40 pm EDT
Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges appears in a handout photo from the film "Living in the Future's Past," which he produced and narrated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Beachwood Entertainment Collective *MANDATORY CREDIT* THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Beachwood Entertainment Collective
Jeff Bridges has revealed he has lymphoma.
The 70-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday evening to announce the cancer diagnosis.
Bridges is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. He’s accumulated numerous awards throughout his career, including winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2009 filmCrazy Heart.
The actor is probably best-known for his role as “The Dude” in the 1998 cult-classic The Big Lebowski. Bridges made reference to the film when revealing his diagnosis.
“As the Dude would say…new s*** has come to light.”
Bridges declared through Twitter that he is starting treatment and will keep everyone posted on his recovery process.
I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.
Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl