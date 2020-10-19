Actor Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with cancer

Jeff Bridges has revealed he has lymphoma.

The 70-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday evening to announce the cancer diagnosis and said that the prognosis is good.

Bridges is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. He’s accumulated numerous awards throughout his career, including winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2009 film Crazy Heart.

Though he’s probably best-known for his role as “The Dude” in the 1998 cult-classic The Big Lebowski. Bridges made reference to the film when revealing his diagnosis.

“As the Dude would say…new s*** has come to light.”

Bridges declared through Twitter that he is starting treatment and will keep everyone posted on his recovery process.