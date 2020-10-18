Ontario reports 658 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Ontario is reporting 658 new cases of COVID-19 today, a decrease from the 805 cases confirmed on Saturday.

Five new deaths were also reported.

The government said there are 197 new cases in Toronto, 155 in Peel Region, 94 in York Region and 66 in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 40,900 tests were completed.

Ontario now has 64,371 cases of coronavirus, with 86 per cent considered resolved.