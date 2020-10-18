Loading articles...

Ontario reports 658 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Last Updated Oct 18, 2020 at 10:39 am EDT

A healthcare worker holds vials with blood samples while performing laboratory tests which detect immunoglobulin class G (IgG) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus Sergei Karpukhin/TASS (Photo by Sergei KarpukhinTASS via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 658 new cases of COVID-19 today, a decrease from the 805 cases confirmed on Saturday.

Five new deaths were also reported.

The government said there are 197 new cases in Toronto, 155 in Peel Region, 94 in York Region and 66 in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 40,900 tests were completed.

Ontario now has 64,371 cases of coronavirus, with 86 per cent considered resolved.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:40 AM
CLEAR : WB Gardiner ramp to NB 427 is open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:52 AM
Keep the umbrella handy today! Scattered showers and gusty winds. The guaranteed high is 15 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more