Officials: 1 hospitalized in stabbing at Seattle-area temple
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2020 9:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 18, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT
RENTON, Wash. — One person was hospitalized and others suffered minor injuries when a fight broke out among dozens gathered at a Sikh temple near Seattle on Sunday, according to authorities.
One patient was taken to a hospital with stab wounds following the brawl at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Renton, a Valley Medical Center spokesman told KOMO-TV.
The hospital said it did not expect to receive any more patients connected to the fight, KING-TV added.
Renton police said officers responded to a “violent incident” involving about 50 people at the temple. A police department spokesman said Sunday evening that the investigation remained ongoing.
The cause of the fight was not immediately detailed.
A video posted on social media showed a group of men gathered outside of the temple speaking to police officers and fire department personnel.
One man had what appeared to be blood on his white robe. Another man appeared to have a minor injury near his eye, while two other men were bleeding and being bandaged by responders.
