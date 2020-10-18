Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man arrested after violently assaulting several pedestrians downtown
by News Staff
Posted Oct 18, 2020 8:16 pm EDT
Police say Diamond Ekanem, 26, of Toronto is under arrest following several violent assaults Sunday morning. TPS/HO
A 26-year-old Toronto man has been arrested after he threw a woman to the ground and assaulted several others in the downtown core Sunday morning.
Police say at around 9:15 a.m. a man walked into the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets and struck the hood of a vehicle. He then proceeded eastbound on Dundas where he grabbed a woman and threw her to the ground.
The suspect then allegedly punched another man in the face before punching another man on a bicycle. He then assaulted several other people who attempted to intervene.
Diamond Ekanem is facing several charges including assault, causing a disturbance by fighting, shouting and swearing, and failing to comply with probation.
