Man arrested after violently assaulting several pedestrians downtown

A 26-year-old Toronto man has been arrested after he threw a woman to the ground and assaulted several others in the downtown core Sunday morning.

Police say at around 9:15 a.m. a man walked into the intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets and struck the hood of a vehicle. He then proceeded eastbound on Dundas where he grabbed a woman and threw her to the ground.

The suspect then allegedly punched another man in the face before punching another man on a bicycle. He then assaulted several other people who attempted to intervene.

Diamond Ekanem is facing several charges including assault, causing a disturbance by fighting, shouting and swearing, and failing to comply with probation.