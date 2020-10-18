Loading articles...

Landslide in northern Pakistan buries bus with 15 onboard

Last Updated Oct 18, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT

ISLAMABAD — A landslide in northern Pakistan on Sunday buried a minibus with 15 people onboard under tons of mud and rock with rescue workers digging through the wreckage in the hopes of finding survivors, police said.

Police officer Wakil Khan said the landslide overtook the minibus that was travelling from the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province to the scenic city of Skardu. The bus was pushed into a deep ditch along the mountainous road in Skardu and buried under mud and rock.

Khan indicated that the chances of finding anyone alive are bleak, but rescue workers and local volunteers are digging through the mud in search of survivors.

Landslides after heavy monsoon rain are common in Pakistan, and are the cause widespread damage in areas of mountainous terrain.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:53 AM
CLEAR! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:56 PM
As the sun begins to set across the GTA, we should see a few more clouds develop. However, no rain is expected toni…
Latest Weather
Read more