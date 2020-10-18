Loading articles...

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Kensington Market overnight

Last Updated Oct 18, 2020 at 9:13 am EDT

Investigators from Toronto Fire Services are probing the cause of a three-alarm fire in Kensington Market on Oct. 18, 2020. (KEN B. TOWNSEND/CITYNEWS)

Toronto firefighters battled a three-alarm building fire in Kensington Market overnight.

Toronto Fire Services were initially called at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the Augusta Avenue and Baldwin Street for a report of a fire.

Photos and video from the scene show a damaged commercial building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Toronto fire investigators are looking into the cause of a three-alarm fire in a building in Kensington Market on Oct. 18, 2020.

 

