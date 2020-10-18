COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Toronto hospitals

Two hospitals in the city core have declared outbreaks of COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Hospital at 30 The Queensway and the University Health Network’s (UHN) Toronto Western Hospital located at 399 Bathurst Street are both reporting outbreaks of the disease within certain units.

St. Joseph’s says four units are experiencing outbreaks as of Oct. 16.

Toronto Western Hospital says as of Oct. 15, two units are seeing outbreaks of coronavirus. At that particular health centre, five staff and three patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, they said on their website.

UHN says it’s safe to come to their facilities for medical care.

“Our hospitals remain open and there is no reason to be worried about coming to any UHN hospital or our emergency departments,” UHN said on their website. ” All UHN hospitals remain safe places to receive care.”