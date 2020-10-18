Loading articles...

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Toronto hospitals

Last Updated Oct 18, 2020 at 8:42 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP) AP

Two hospitals in the city core have declared outbreaks of COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Hospital at 30 The Queensway and the University Health Network’s (UHN) Toronto Western Hospital located at 399 Bathurst Street are both reporting outbreaks of the disease within certain units.

St. Joseph’s says four units are experiencing outbreaks as of Oct. 16.

Toronto Western Hospital says as of Oct. 15, two units are seeing outbreaks of coronavirus. At that particular health centre, five staff and three patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, they said on their website.

UHN says it’s safe to come to their facilities for medical care.

“Our hospitals remain open and there is no reason to be worried about coming to any UHN hospital or our emergency departments,” UHN said on their website. ” All UHN hospitals remain safe places to receive care.”

 

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR : WB Gardiner ramp to NB 427 is open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
Keep the umbrella handy today! Scattered showers and gusty winds. The guaranteed high is 15 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more