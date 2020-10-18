Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China's economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2020 10:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 18, 2020 at 10:28 pm EDT
Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk out from a subway station in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
BEIJING — China’s economic growth accelerated to 4.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength.
China, where the outbreak began in December, became the first major economy to return to growth with a 3.2% expansion in the quarter ending in June. Output contracted 6.8% in the year’s first quarter.
The ruling Communist Party began easing anti-disease controls and reopening factories, shops and offices in March after declaring the virus under control but has kept monitoring and some travel controls in place.
China has reported 4,634 coronavirus deaths and 85,685 confirmed cases, as well as three suspected cases.