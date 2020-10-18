Loading articles...

2nd-tier soccer game postponed in Spain after positive tests

Last Updated Oct 18, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

MADRID — The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcón and Ponferradina was postponed on Sunday after four coronavirus cases for Alcorcón were confirmed.

The Spanish league said those who tested positive — players and staff members — were asymptomatic and in isolation. The positive cases were detected on Saturday. The game was called off a few hours ahead of its scheduled start on Sunday.

It was the first match postponed because of the coronavirus this season in the first or second divisions of Spanish soccer.

Alcorcón, sitting 18th in the 22-team second tier, recently was punished for using ineligible players in a league game against Zaragoza.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
Problems CLEARED from Toronto-Bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:04 AM
Beautiful!
Latest Weather
Read more