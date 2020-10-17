Two protests take over downtown Toronto

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in the downtown core, calling for an end to the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The group of anti-maskers are carrying signs and shouting slogans against the Trudeau government and lockdown protocols.

The protesters gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square before moving north along Yonge Street towards Davenport where they are scheduled to turn onto Avenue Road before circling back to Yonge and Bloor. The demonstration is set to conclude at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Police are urging motorists to avoid those areas if possible.

A second protest at Nathan Philips Square is calling for an end to SARS, a special anti-robbery squad based in Nigeria that has been accused of police brutality and corruption.

The squad was disbanded a week ago and replaced by another called SWAT, the Special Weapons And Tactics squad.

Demonstrators fear this will be another new SARS.

This is the second protest in Toronto in as many weeks as similar demonstrations have been happening around the world.